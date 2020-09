Chinese smartphone maker Realme will launch Narzo 20, Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro smartphones in India today. The online launch event will commence at 12.30 pm and will be live-streamed on the company’s pages across social media platforms.

Features and Specifications

The Narzo 20 series was announced at the IFA 2020 in Berlin earlier this month and will succeed the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones.

Realme Narzo 20A is expected to come in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. It will come in victory blue and glory silver colour options. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. It is expected to have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP primary sensor in addition to an 8MP selfie camera. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

The Narzo 20 may come in 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage editions. It will also come in the same colours as Realme Narzo 20A and feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. It too may also come with a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 48-MP primary sensor. It is expected to be powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the Narzo 20 Pro is likely to come in 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage editions. On the camera front, it is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48MP primary sensor. It is also expected to be backed by a 16MP selfie shooter.

Price

While the company is yet to make any clear announcement regarding the prices, the models are expected to be priced under Rs 12,000.