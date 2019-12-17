Realme launches X2 smartphone, Buds Air wireless in India

wireless earphones for Android -- the Realme Buds Air for Rs 3,999.

An upgrade over Realme XT, the X2 is powered by 8nm Kryo octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip with 2.2 GHz CPU. It has fourth-generation artificial intelligence (AI) engine and machine vision function.

"We have had an incredible year at realme providing the best power packed devices in each price segment, venturing into the premium segment and now going truly wireless with Realme Buds Air," Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, said in a statement.

The Realme X2 comes with 4,000mAh battery, and is equipped with low voltage and high current proprietary 30W VOOC flash charge 4.0, thus, making it the fastest-charging mid-range smartphone.

The device comes in three variants -- 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999 with three colour options -- Pearl Green, Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

The new device will be available starting December 20 on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and other stores.

According to the company, the Realme X2 incorporates the Gorilla Glass 5, which makes the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED dewdrop screen a fantastic and eye-catching.

It has an ultra-narrow border and the narrow bottom bar design of 4.3 mm and has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent.

The smartphone has a 64MP sensor+ 48MP sensor and a 6P lens.

"With the Quad Bayer technology, the size of a single-pixel can reach 1.6um, and its resolution, latitude and low light performance are all comprehensively increased. The pixel-level colour mapping algorithm is then used to shape clearer, high-quality images," the company said.