Realme launches X2 smartphone, Buds Air wireless in India

Updated : December 17, 2019 02:57 PM IST

An upgrade over Realme XT, the X2 is powered by 8nm Kryo octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chip with 2.2 GHz CPU.
he device comes in three variants -- 4GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,999 and Rs 19,999.
The new device will be available starting December 20 on Realme.com, Flipkart.com and other stores.
