realme launches 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition in India at Rs 20,999

The flash sale for realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is live on realme’s website and the first public sale will go live on February 14 at noon. It will also be available on Flipkart and other offline retail stores.

Realme has announced a partnership with Coca-Cola to launch the limited edition smartphone, the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The smartphone comes in an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and is priced at Rs 20,999.

Commenting on the collaboration, Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “Over the years, both brands (Coca-Cola and realme) have worked towards a common goal to bring positivity and joy while creating value and a positive impact on the lives of people. Our latest offering realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition reflects on the ethos of both brands and is a true design and functionality marvel made available at an accessible cost. We are optimistic that this collaboration will help both to reach new markets and provide our users with new and unique opportunities and experiences.”

The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition is equipped with the Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh battery, and a 108MP Camera. The camera comes with the updated Street Photography Mode 3.0 and is said to provide users with different city filters based on their geographical location. The smartphone also features Super Group Portrait and One Take.

The realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition provides consumers with 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and up to 1TB of external memory.

The smartphone features a unique design inspired by Coca-Cola's classic elements of red and black. The matte imitation metal process gives the feel of brushed aluminium and makes it scratch and fingerprint-resistant. The smartphone also comes with a customised UI system that is designed based on Coke red and Coca-Cola's bubble element. Even the sound is customised with the Coca-Cola ringtone and the sound of fizzing liquid bubbles.