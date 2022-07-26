realme introduces a slew of new devices with the launch of PAD X

Smartphone company realme made additions to its “Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) portfolio” on Tuesday with the realme Watch 3, realme Buds Air 3 Neo, realme Buds Wireless 2S, and realme PAD X. Along with that, it also launched the realme Flat Monitor, realme Keyboard and realme Pencil.

The realme PAD X is the company’s first 5G tablet, powered by Snapdragon 695 processor. It features a 10.95-inch WUXGA+ Ful View Display with TÜV Rheinland protection. The tablet houses an 8,340 mAh battery and comes with a 33W dart charge with reverse charging. It boasts a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP wide-angle front camera.

Available in two colours, Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey, the realme PAD X will have three variants — 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (WiFi) priced at Rs 19,999, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage (WiFi+5G) priced at Rs 25,999, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (WiFi+5G) priced at Rs 27,999. The first sale for realme PAD X is scheduled for August 1 at noon.

Supporting the PAD X, realme introduced the Smart Keyboard and Pencil. The Smart Keyboard comes with a 1.3 mm key travel and uses PU material. It comes with a 280 mAh battery and provides up to 112 hours of usage on a single charge, according to the company.

The realme Pencil boasts of pressure sensitivity, a 240 Hz sampling rate and 60-degree sideways writing. It supports magnetic wireless charging, has a battery life of 10.6 hours, and can support up to 25 minutes of writing time with a one-minute charge. Users can purchase the realme Smart Keyboard at Rs 4,999 and realme Pencil at Rs 5,499.

The realme Watch 3 is a Bluetooth smartwatch with a 1.8-inch full-touch display with noise cancellation. The watch is equipped with a 340 mAh battery, which realme claims can last up to seven days. It comes with IP68 Water Resistance and will be available in two colours — Black and Grey. Priced at Rs 3,499, the realme Watch 3 will go on sale at noon on August 2.

The realme Buds Air 3 Neo are the brand’s latest Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. Relame says the buds are capable of providing a total of seven hours for music playback for a single earbud and 30 hours with the charging case.

They support quick charging and are the first to support Dolby Atmos in the existing price range. In addition, they come with a low-latency mode for gaming enthusiasts. The realme Buds Air 3 Neo are available in two colours — Blue and White and are priced at Rs 1,999. The first sale is scheduled to go live at noon on July 27.

Realme Flat Monitor has a 23.8-inch Full HD display with a 75 Hz refresh rate and a 178-degree viewing angle and multiple ports for connectivity like HDMI, VGA, and Type-C. The device will be priced at Rs 12,999 with its first sale scheduled at noon on July 29.

realme Buds Wireless 2S can provide up to 24 hours of playback time and supports quick charging, offering 7 hours of listening in just a 20-minute charge. Priced at Rs 1,499, the first sale for the realme Buds Wireless 2s is scheduled for July 26 at 2 pm.