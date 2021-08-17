Realme GT series to debut on August 18; check 'never-seen-before price' and other details

Realme is all set to launch its new range of smartphones, Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition, in India on August 18. Realme GT 5G could be the most affordable phone in India to come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone may give tough competition to Mi 11X Pro and IQOO 7 Legend. According to rumours, the phones could be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.pr

Specifications and features

The phone will come in two variants -- 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GM storage. It will be available in three colours -- Dashing Blue Dashing Silver, and Racing Yellow. Realme GT Master Edition will also be launched in two variants like 8GB RAM +128 GB Storage and 8GB RAM+ 256 GB Storage in colour variants like Cosmos Black, Voyager Grey, and Luna White.

The Realme GT has a 6.43 inch AMOLED Full HD+ 120Hz screen display, while the GT Master Edition has a 6.55 inch AMOLED Full HD+ 120Hz display. The former is driven by the Snapdragon 888 chip and a 4,500mAh battery while the latter is fuelled by Snapdragon 778G SoC and 4, 300mAh battery. Both devices support 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT has a 16-megapixel selfie camera while the master edition has a 15-megapixel front-facing camera. Both are equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and 2-megapixel macro rear-facing camera unit.

Pricing

In a tweet, Realme CEO Madhav Seth said the Realme GT will disrupt the premium segment and come with a “never-seen-before” price. The device is rumoured to be priced around Rs 35,000.

“Disruption runs in our vein & we have stepped into 2021 with bigger and bolder dreams. As we take our next leap to disrupt the premium segment with a true flagship experience, I am glad to announce that #realmeGT 5G with the latest SD888 will come at a never-seen-before price!” he tweeted.

