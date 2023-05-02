Realme GT Neo 5G to Google Pixel Fold: Top smartphone launches in May

The month of May is expected to be exciting for smartphone enthusiasts as the top brands including Google, Realme and Vivo are expected to roll out their latest offerings.

There is a growing buzz around the upcoming smartphone releases in May as many top brands are expected to roll out their latest models. Two new smartphones are expected from Google, the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a while Realme is likely to launch its GT Neo 5 5G model. Several other top smartphone makers are also going to introduce their latest offering in the Indian market in May.

Here’s a look at the most awaited smartphone launches in May.

Google Pixel 7a

Expected launch date: May 11

The Google Pixel 7a is also expected to debut at the Google I/O event on May 10 alongside the Google Pixel Fold. The device is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64MP camera with OIS, the latest Google Tensor G2 chipset.

As per reports, the Google Pixel 7a could be offered at a starting price of Rs 40,000 in India.

On Tuesday, Google announced on Twitter that the device would be available on Flipkart starting May 11.

Realme GT Neo 5 5G

Expected launch date: May 9

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G will be another power offering from the brand with a big battery and great performance. The smartphone is expected to pack 8GB RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and a massive 5100mAh battery.

The Realme GT Neo 5 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 31,690 in India and the official launch is expected to happen on May 9, according to reports.

Google Pixel Fold

Expected launch date: May 10

Google's first attempt at a foldable phone is expected to be unveiled at its upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

The handset is likely to feature a 7.6-inch OLED foldable display and under the hood, it is likely to pack the Google Tensor G2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. The Google Pixel Fold will be powered by a decent 4,500mAh battery.

The three-camera setup of the Pixel Fold will feature a 48MP Primary Lens, a 10MP Ultra-wide-Angle Lens and a 10MP Telephoto Lens with the Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor.

The foldable smartphone from Google is speculated to be offered at a price of Rs 1,45,690 in India.

vivo S16

Expected launch date: May 20

The latest mid-range offering from vivo, the vivo S16 is likely to be at a price of around Rs 29,690 in India.

The vivo S16 will reportedly feature the Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8 GB of RAM and powered by a 4,600mAh battery.

The device will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main camera will feature a 64 MP sensor while the front camera will house a 50 MP sensor.

Oppo A1 Pro

Expected launch date: May 18

OPPO A1 Pro is expected to be launched in India on May 18 at a price of Rs 20,690.

The smartphone will reportedly pack 8 GB RAM/128 GB internal storage for the base variant, and it is likely to sport an AMOLED display.

For cameras, Oppo will be packing the device with a 108MP back camera and a 16MP front camera.

It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W super VOOC fast charging support.

Poco F5

Expected launch date: May 9

The Poco F5 which is already confirmed to pack the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset is likely to debut in India on May 9. The handset will feature a triple camera setup at the rear and is likely to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz display.

It is speculated to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

The Poco F5 will likely be offered at a price of Rs 34,990.