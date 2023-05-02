Realme GT Neo 5G to Google Pixel Fold: Top smartphone launches in May

4 Min(s) Read
The month of May is expected to be exciting for smartphone enthusiasts as the top brands including Google, Realme and Vivo are expected to roll out their latest offerings.
There is a growing buzz around the upcoming smartphone releases in May as many top brands are expected to roll out their latest models. Two new smartphones are expected from Google, the Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a while Realme is likely to launch its GT Neo 5 5G model. Several other top smartphone makers are also going to introduce their latest offering in the Indian market in May.
Here’s a look at the most awaited smartphone launches in May.
Google Pixel 7a
Expected launch date: May 11