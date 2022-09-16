Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India today: Check expected price and other details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Realme GT Neo 3T has a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support that can charge the 50 percent in 12 minutes.

Realme is all set to launch its mid-range performance smartphone, the GT Neo 3T in India, at 12.30 pm today. Ahead the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced that it will offer discounts of up to Rs 7,000 during its first sale which can make it the most affordable smartphone with 80W charging support and Snapdragon 870 SoC.

However, the details of the discount and the offers are yet to be revealed. The offer could further be sweetened by the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days discounts.

Here’s a look at the specifications, features and expected price of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T.

Specifications

Display

The Realme GT Neo 3T gets a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As per the official page of the phone, the panel will support 1300nits brightness with HDR 10+ dynamic range. The phone is expected to have 100 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 106 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 16000-level dimming. The screen would be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass on top.

Performance

The GT Neo 3T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU, and 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of storage. There will be an option to further expand the storage via microSD card. The phone will sport Realme UI 3.0 custom skin running on Android 12 mobile OS.

The phone also features stainless steel vapour cooling system with Diamond Thermal Gel.

Camera

The smartphone features a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. A 16MP wide angle selfie snapper is featured at the front.

Other features

The GT Neo 3T will also get Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, and in-display fingerprint sensor along with other standard features.

Battery

The device has a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support that can charge the 50 percent in 12 minutes.

Price

The smartphone was launched in the European market at a starting price of $469.99 (roughly ₹37,500).

The Rs 7,000 discount announced by Realme is likely to be a mix of offers, discounts, and cashback. Thus, the price of the phone effectively could be below Rs 30,000. The official price of the GT Neo 3T will be revealed at the launch event today.

