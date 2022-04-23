Realme GT 2 sale in India from April 28; check price and specs

After launching the GT 2 Pro in India earlier this month, Realme introduced the GT 2 smartphone in the country on Friday on the occasion of the Chinese brand’s fourth anniversary.

The phone, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G processor, is priced at Rs 34,999 and will go on sale in India from April 28. The pro model is priced at Rs 49,999.

Price and Availability

The Realme GT 2 will be available with two memory storage options -- 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. The 8GB Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs 34,999, while the 12GB version will be available for Rs 38,999.

Customers can buy the new smartphone through Realme's official website and on Flipkart. Those who purchase the smartphone with the HDFC Bank debit or credit cards will be eligible for a discount of Rs 5,000 on both the models, Realme has confirmed. The phone will go on sale at 12 pm on April 28.

Specifications

Apart from the better screen and faster chip in the pro model, the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro are similar in terms of design, software, RAM, cameras, and battery capacity.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The smartphone packs a 6.62-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint reader underneath.

The rear panel of Realme GT 2 houses two LED flash modules and three cameras -- 50MP primary (with OIS), 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. On the front, the upper-left corner features a 16MP selfie camera.