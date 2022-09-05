Realme C33 set to launch in India on September 6; check details

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini While Realme has not yet announced the prices for the C33, it's expected to be priced around Rs 13,000 in line with the rest of its Realme C-series siblings.

Smartphone manufacturer Realme will be launching the latest smartphone in its C-series line-up on September 6 in India. It will also launch the Realme Watch 3 Pro and the Realme 9i 5G. While the company hasn't revealed much about the smartphone yet, here are all the details we know so far.

One of the biggest draws for the smartphone is the massive 5,000 mAh battery unit that C33 will come with. The company claims that the smartphone has a 37-day of standby battery life with its ultra-saving mode and improved battery efficiency.

ALSO READ:

The smartphone will also come with impressive cameras. The C33 will have a dual camera AI-powered set up in the rear with the main imager having a 50 MP resolution.

The smartphone will likely carry the MediaTek or UniSoc system-on-chip on board and come with a high refresh rate screen as well.

The phone's design has been revealed. The C33 comes with a 'Boundless Sea Design', and will be available in three colours – black, gold, and blue. At 8.33 mm thick and just under 190 gm of weight, the smartphone is expected to feel lightweight and slim during use. The volume rocker buttons will be on the right side of the smartphone along with a power button that doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

In terms of I/O options, the main charging port is a USB Type-C port located at the bottom of the phone and a 3.5 mm jack.

While Realme has not yet announced the prices for the C33, it's expected to be priced around Rs 13,000 in line with the rest of its Realme C-series siblings.