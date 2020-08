Chinese smartphone maker Realme's smartphone model C12 is set to go on sale in India from Monday. Launched last week, the Realme C12 is an upgrade to the popular C11 smartphones from the manufacturer.

Where to buy

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme website from 12 pm today.

Features & Specifications

Priced Rs 8,999, Realme C12 will be available in 3GB+32GB specification. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop full-screen display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and features a distinct Geometric Gradient finish.

Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the smartphone comes pre-installed with Realme UI based on Android 10 OS. The smartphone also features an instant fingerprint sensor and supports facial recognition.

The C12 features a 13MP AI triple camera, with additional features such as chroma boost, portrait mode and slow-motion video recording.

The main camera is accompanied by 2 MP B&W lens provides a special artistic effect for portraits along with a 2 MP Macro Lens.

The smartphone has a 5MP selfie camera that offers users the "Panoselfie" feature to capture wider selfies.

The phone comes in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options.