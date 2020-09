Chinese smartphone maker Realme's budget smartphone model C11 went on sale in India today. Launched in July, the Realme C11 is available for purchase on Flipkart and Realme website. The smartphone comes at a fairly low price of Rs 7,499.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ mini-drop fullscreen display and offers a 20:9 screen aspect ratio. It also carries a 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and comes in green and grey colours.

The device houses a 13MP AI dual camera which features the first super nightscape mode in the segment. It also carries a 2MP secondary sensor and a 5MP sensor in the front.

The smartphone runs on Realme UI based on Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM along with 32GB internal storage.