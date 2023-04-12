Breaking News
India's factory output rises to 5.6 percent in February 2023
realme announces the narzo N55 in India — Check price, specs and availability

realme announces the narzo N55 in India — Check price, specs and availability
The phone runs on the Android-13-based realme UI 4.0 operating. The camera setup includes a 64MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera has an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.

realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, launched its latest smartphone, the narzo N55, in India on April 12. The new smartphone comes packed with features and is priced at Rs 10,999. The phone will go on a flash sale on April 13 at noon and the first sale will take place on April 18.

The realme narzo N55 features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which is good for gaming and watching videos. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and comes with 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, with an option to upgrade up to 12GB Dynamic RAM. It also has 64GB and 128GB storage options, which can be extended up to 1TB with an external memory card.
The phone runs on the Android-13-based realme UI 4.0 operating. The camera setup includes a 64MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera has an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.
The realme narzo N55 is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging, allowing the phone to be charged up to 50 percent in 29 minutes, as per realme. However, it does not have wireless charging. The phone comes in two colour options — Prime Black and Prime Blue, giving users a choice to pick the colour they like.
Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G goes on sale today: Check price, specifications and other details
