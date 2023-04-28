hometechnology Newsrealme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1

realme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1

realme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 3:41:18 PM IST (Published)

Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

realme has announced offers for customers to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The sale starts on May 1 and will continue until May 11 at midnight. Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The company will offer discounts on various realme products, including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products. The anniversary sale offers customers the lowest price for realme smartphones like realme C55 to the highest price offer like realme GT 2 Pro on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.
Customers can avail Rs 14,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart; Rs 10,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 on Flipkart.
Also Read: OnePlus Pad available for pre-order now at Rs 37,999 — Here are the details
Other offers that users can expect are:
Rs 2,000 off on realme 10 Pro + 5G (6GB+128GB) (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com
Rs 1,000 off on realme 10 Pro 5G (6GB+128GB) (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com
Rs 1,500 off on direct pricing of realme 10 (4GB+64GB) (8GB+128GB) along with INR 1,000 off on bank offers on Flipkart and realme.com and INR 1000 off on (4GB+64GB) variant
Rs 1500 off on the (8GB+128GB) variant of realme 10 on the mainline channels.
Additionally, the sale offers discounts on AIOT products, including Rs 200 off on realme Buds Air 3s on Flipkart and Amazon; Rs 100 off on realme Buds Air 3 Neo and realme Buds Wireless 2S on Flipkart and Amazon. realme laptops, tablets and smart TVs will also be part of the sale.
Also Read: vivo X90 Pro first impressions: Premium feel, snappy performance, excellent cameras
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Realme