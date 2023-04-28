realme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1

Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

realme has announced offers for customers to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The sale starts on May 1 and will continue until May 11 at midnight. Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

The company will offer discounts on various realme products, including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products. The anniversary sale offers customers the lowest price for realme smartphones like realme C55 to the highest price offer like realme GT 2 Pro on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

Customers can avail Rs 14,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart; Rs 10,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 on Flipkart.

Other offers that users can expect are:

Rs 2,000 off on realme 10 Pro + 5G (6GB+128GB) (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com

Rs 1,000 off on realme 10 Pro 5G (6GB+128GB) (8GB+128GB) on Flipkart and realme.com

Rs 1,500 off on direct pricing of realme 10 (4GB+64GB) (8GB+128GB) along with INR 1,000 off on bank offers on Flipkart and realme.com and INR 1000 off on (4GB+64GB) variant

Rs 1500 off on the (8GB+128GB) variant of realme 10 on the mainline channels.

Additionally, the sale offers discounts on AIOT products, including Rs 200 off on realme Buds Air 3s on Flipkart and Amazon; Rs 100 off on realme Buds Air 3 Neo and realme Buds Wireless 2S on Flipkart and Amazon. realme laptops, tablets and smart TVs will also be part of the sale.