Breaking News
Nifty reclaims 18,000, close at over 2-month high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology Newsrealme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1

realme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1

realme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 3:41:18 PM IST (Published)

Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

realme has announced offers for customers to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The sale starts on May 1 and will continue until May 11 at midnight. Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The company will offer discounts on various realme products, including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products. The anniversary sale offers customers the lowest price for realme smartphones like realme C55 to the highest price offer like realme GT 2 Pro on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.
Customers can avail Rs 14,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart; Rs 10,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 on Flipkart.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X