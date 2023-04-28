realme announces special discounts across products starting from May 1

Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

realme has announced offers for customers to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The sale starts on May 1 and will continue until May 11 at midnight. Customers can avail themselves of the offers on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

The company will offer discounts on various realme products, including smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products. The anniversary sale offers customers the lowest price for realme smartphones like realme C55 to the highest price offer like realme GT 2 Pro on realme.com, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline channels.

Customers can avail Rs 14,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart; Rs 10,000 off on pricing along with a bank offer of upto Rs 2,000 on the (8GB+128GB) (12GB+256GB) variant of realme GT 2 on Flipkart.