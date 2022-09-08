realme announces 'realme Festive Days' starting September 8 and offers worth Rs 700 crore

By CNBCTV18.com

realme, a global smartphone brand, on Thursday announced the beginning of its realme Festive Days sale. Between September 8 and September 16, the company claims it will provide offers worth Rs 700 crore for customers across smartphones and AIoT products on its official website along with Flipkart and Amazon

During the realme festive days, realme will offer discounts on various realme products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless earphones, speakers, wearables, smart home products, and personal healthcare products.

All discount offers for realme festive days will be available on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Customers will be able to avail many offers that include Rs 8,000 discount on realme GT 2 (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and Rs 5,000 discount on realme.com, and Rs 15,000 discount on realme GT 2 Pro (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and Rs 5,000 discount on realme.com.

Other deals for the customers include Rs 2,500 discount on realme 95G (4GB + 64GB) on realme.com, Rs 4,500 discount on realme 9 5G (6GB + 128GB) on Flipkart, Rs 2,500 discount on realme 95G (6GB + 128GB) on realme.com, Rs 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB) on realme.com and Flipkart, Rs 7,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on Flipkart, and Rs 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on realme.com.