    realme announces 'realme Festive Days' starting September 8 and offers worth Rs 700 crore

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    realme, a global smartphone brand, on Thursday announced the beginning of its realme Festive Days sale. Between September 8 and September 16, the company claims it will provide offers worth Rs 700 crore.

    realme, a global smartphone brand, on Thursday announced the beginning of its realme Festive Days sale. Between September 8 and September 16, the company claims it will provide offers worth Rs 700 crore for customers across smartphones and AIoT products on its official website along with Flipkart and Amazon.
    During the realme festive days, realme will offer discounts on various realme products including smartphones, laptops, tablets, wireless earphones, speakers, wearables, smart home products, and personal healthcare products. 
    All discount offers for realme festive days will be available on realme.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Customers will be able to avail many offers that include Rs 8,000 discount on realme GT 2 (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and Rs 5,000 discount on realme.com, and Rs 15,000 discount on realme GT 2 Pro (8GB + 128 GB and 12GB + 256GB) on Flipkart and Rs 5,000 discount on realme.com. 
    Also Read: iPhone 14 to Watch Series 8 – a look at the latest gadgets from Apple's stable
    Other deals for the customers include Rs 2,500 discount on realme 95G (4GB + 64GB) on realme.com, Rs 4,500 discount on realme 9 5G (6GB + 128GB) on Flipkart, Rs 2,500 discount on realme 95G (6GB + 128GB) on realme.com, Rs 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro (6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB) on realme.com and Flipkart, Rs 7,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on Flipkart, and Rs 4,000 discount on realme 9 Pro+ (6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB) on realme.com. 
    realme has also introduced various new products in the AIoT segment and will have offers on them as well. Discounts of Rs 14,000 on realme book Slim (i3) can be availed on Flipkart and realme.com, Rs 200 discount on realme Buds Wireless 2S on Flipkart, realme.com, Amazon and Myntra, and Rs 200 discount on realme Buds Air 3 on Flipkart and realme.com.
    Also Read: iPhone 14, Apple Watch and AirPods Pro: What should you get from Apple's Far Out event?

