Realme 9i 5G and Realme TechLife Buds T100 launch today: Here is what to expect

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The T100 buds will be the first TWS earbuds with the Realme TechLife branding.

Realme is set to launch two new products in the Indian market, the Realme 9i 5G smartphone and the Realme TechLife Buds T100 today. The sub-brand of the company will be expanding its portfolio of products to audio products with the Realme TechLife Buds T100, the first audio product under the Realme TechLife brand.

Realme 9i 5G specs, features, price expectation

Confirmed specs

Realme’s microsite has already confirmed that the Realme 9i 5G will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC processor. The 9i 5G will sport a notched display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Realme has also confirmed that the 9i 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery, with USB-C port charging.

Expected features and specs

The Realme 9i 5G's is expected to come with a 6.6" FullHD+ LCD display.

It may sport an 8MP selfie camera, and a 50MP primary camera at the rear, joined by 2MP macro and depth units.

The 9i 5G is expected to support 18W charging and has two memory configurations, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The smartphone may have Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. So far, Realme has revealed the 9i 5G in two colours, but there may be more colour options.

Price

The Realme 9i 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000 in India. However, the top variants may go above Rs 15,000.

Realme TechLife Buds T100

Design and audio

As per Realme’s microsite, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 will feature an in-ear design with a long stem and angled silicone ear tips. It is confirmed that the T100 will come with AI ENC technology which will help reduce ambient noise during calls. The T100 TWS earphones will also be equipped with an advanced composite diaphragm made of PEEK+TPU for a clear bass.

Battery

Realme has also confirmed that the TechLife Buds T100 will come with a pebble-shaped charging case that will offer up to 28 hours of playback time with each earbud offering 6 hours of battery life.

The audio device is expected to support fast charging that will reportedly offer 120 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging.

Colours

The Realme TechLife Buds T100 is expected to be launched in Black and White colours.

Price

As per reports, the Realme TechLife Buds T100 is expected to be priced below Rs 2,500. However, Realme hasn’t confirmed its price yet.