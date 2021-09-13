Realme 8s 5G to go on sale today; check prices, specifications and more

The Realme 8s 5G, which was launched with Realme 8i and Realme Pad earlier this week, will go on sale at 12 pm today. The Realme 8s 5G comes in two variants -- 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB -- with prices starting at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB model and Rs 19,999 for the the 8GB model.

The smartphones will be available in Universal Blue and Universal Purple on Flipkart and Realme channels.

For those making the purchase using HDFC Bank debit, credits cards and EMI transactions, an instant discount of up to Rs 1500 is on offer.

The Realme 8s 5G boasts of a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also gets an additional 5GB of virtual RAM that uses a portion of the built-in storage for a multitasking experience. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It runs on Realme UI 2.0 custom skin based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. There is a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two 2MP snappers for black & white and macro. In the front of the mobile, there is a 16MP camera just perfect for selfies and video calls. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart fast-charging support too.