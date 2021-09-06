  • Home>
  • technology>

  • Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G to be launched in India on Sept 9: check price, features

Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G to be launched in India on Sept 9: check price, features

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Realme will host a virtual event on September 9 to launch Realme 8i and Realme 8s.

Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G to be launched in India on Sept 9: check price, features
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme will host a virtual event on September 9 to launch its two new smartphones in the Realme 8 series. The company confirmed in a tweet about the India launch of Realme 8i and Realme 8s.
The latest models in the series will feature the newly launched MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate displays and up to 108 MP rear camera sensors. The Realme 8i may give tough competition to the Vivo Y21s smartphone in India.
The company had already confirmed that the Realme 8i will be the first smartphone to feature a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The devices will also support the dynamic RAM expansion feature, which allows users to get more RAM by using some of the internal storage.
Also read:
All you need to know about JioPhone Next; it may be India's cheapest smartphone
Realme 8i is expected to come with a 120Hz display, a front 16-MP camera inside the notch, a 50 MP primary camera and two 2 MPM auxiliary cameras on the back.
The device will have 10GB of dynamic RAM. The phone will come packed with a 5000mAh battery and it will support 18W fast charging. The device will also carry a fingerprint scanner on the side. It will be equipped with up to 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage.
In Europe, Realme 8i has been priced 199 Euro (around Rs 17,000) for the 64GB model and 219 Euro (around Rs. 19,000) for the 128 GB storage model. Realme 8i price in India for the 4GB/128 GB storage model is likely to be Rs 10,999, according to 91mobiles.com. It is likely to come in Stellar Black and Stellar Purple colours.
Also read: Smartphone shipment estimates cut for second time this year; here’s why
Realme 8s 5g, is expected to come with 6.5-inch display and 8GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage. It is also rumoured to have a 62 MP primary camera, 16-megapixel front camera, and a battery capacity battery of 5000mAh. The Realme 8s 5G is expected to be priced at 15,990 in India, according to 91mobiles.com.
The tech giant will also be launching its first-ever tablet at its upcoming event. As per the teaser video, the design looks somewhere similar to that of an iPad Air. The tablet is expected to come with a 26.31 cm WUXGA+ display with “ultra-slim” bezels.
The display size of the tablet will be around 10.4 inch while the resolution may be 1920x1200 pixels, which is lighter than FHD resolution. The tablet is expected to have dual speakers and a micro-SD slot.
Also read: Realme to launch first 5G smartphone based on MediaTek Dimensity 810 Soc
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
Tags
Next Article

Apple iPhone 13's satellite communication feature to be available only in select countries