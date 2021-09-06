Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G to be launched in India on Sept 9: check price, features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme will host a virtual event on September 9 to launch its two new smartphones in the Realme 8 series. The company confirmed in a tweet about the India launch of Realme 8i and Realme 8s.

The latest models in the series will feature the newly launched MediaTek Helio G96 SoC that supports up to 120Hz refresh rate displays and up to 108 MP rear camera sensors. The Realme 8i may give tough competition to the Vivo Y21s smartphone in India.

Just 3 days between you and the #InfinitelyPowerful #realme8s5G. Are you excited to hold the Ultimate Youth Flagship in your hands?Launching at 12:30 PM, 9th September on our official channels.Know more: https://t.co/mH1qQ1VrKM pic.twitter.com/XQXjs0BrXG— realme (@realmeIndia) September 6, 2021

We have taken a giant leap with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G Processor of the #realme8s5G. It clocks 20% higher CPU speed, 16% increased CPU performance and has a 30% higher AnTuTu score than its predecessor processor. #InfinitelyPowerfulKnow more: https://t.co/mH1qQ1DQTe pic.twitter.com/omYR5IWGW6— realme (@realmeIndia) September 5, 2021

Who has the smoothest Display of them all? It's #realme8i!This was a simple answer because it is the only Smartphone in the segment that comes equipped with a 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display. #InfinitelySmoothKnow more: https://t.co/VvE4HiPNde pic.twitter.com/i6CCi3UQp9— realme (@realmeIndia) September 5, 2021

The company had already confirmed that the Realme 8i will be the first smartphone to feature a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The devices will also support the dynamic RAM expansion feature, which allows users to get more RAM by using some of the internal storage.

Realme 8i is expected to come with a 120Hz display, a front 16-MP camera inside the notch, a 50 MP primary camera and two 2 MPM auxiliary cameras on the back.

The device will have 10GB of dynamic RAM. The phone will come packed with a 5000mAh battery and it will support 18W fast charging. The device will also carry a fingerprint scanner on the side. It will be equipped with up to 4GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In Europe, Realme 8i has been priced 199 Euro (around Rs 17,000) for the 64GB model and 219 Euro (around Rs. 19,000) for the 128 GB storage model. Realme 8i price in India for the 4GB/128 GB storage model is likely to be Rs 10,999, according to 91mobiles.com. It is likely to come in Stellar Black and Stellar Purple colours.

Realme 8s 5g, is expected to come with 6.5-inch display and 8GB RAM, 256 GB internal storage. It is also rumoured to have a 62 MP primary camera, 16-megapixel front camera, and a battery capacity battery of 5000mAh. The Realme 8s 5G is expected to be priced at 15,990 in India, according to 91mobiles.com.

The tech giant will also be launching its first-ever tablet at its upcoming event. As per the teaser video, the design looks somewhere similar to that of an iPad Air. The tablet is expected to come with a 26.31 cm WUXGA+ display with “ultra-slim” bezels.

The display size of the tablet will be around 10.4 inch while the resolution may be 1920x1200 pixels, which is lighter than FHD resolution. The tablet is expected to have dual speakers and a micro-SD slot.

