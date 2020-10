Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched its latest smartphone model Realme 7i in India today. The phone will go on sale on October 16 and will be available on Flipkart, company website and offline stores.

The base 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999 while the 4GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 12,999.

The dual-SIM device runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, it features 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Realme 7i comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor in addition to an 8MP and two 2 MP sensors. The phone also features a 16MP Sony IMX471 selfie camera in the front.

The smartphone will carry an 8GB RAM in addition to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using microSD card.