Chinese smartphone maker Realme's latest smartphone model Realme 7 will go on sale in India today. The smartphone, which was launched last week, will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's website 12 pm onwards.

The basic 6GB + 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 14,999 whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999.

Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Gorilla Glass 3 protected display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz sampling rate. The display comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charge support.

It also houses a quad-camera set-up at the back that includes a 64MP primary sensor. The smartphone also has a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

On the colour front, the device will be available in both blue and white variants.

-with agency inputs