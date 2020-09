Realme 7 Pro will go on sale in India on Monday. The Realme smartphone, which was launched earlier in the month, will be available for purchase on Flipkart and the company's website 12 pm onwards.

Features & Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display with 180Hz sampling rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 64MP AI quad-camera. The handset houses a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, which can quickly power up the smartphone in around 35-40 minutes. It runs the Android 10 operating system.

The Realme 7 Pro is also equipped with three-card slots—two SIM cards and one SD card (up to 256GB).

The Realme 7 Pro has a rectangular camera block with a quad-camera setup along with an LED flash at the rear top left corner. The device features an advanced 64MP main camera with a Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens with the 119-degree field of view for capturing images, 2MP B&W Portrait lens and 2MP Macro lens that allows taking close-up pictures.

For selfies, the device houses a 32MP in-display camera with an f/2.5 aperture and provides multiple functions such as AI beautification and Super Nightscape mode.

The Realme 7 Pro houses the power button and has a dedicated space for SIM-tray on the right side, while the volume rockers are on the left side. At the bottom, the smartphone has a USB Type-C charging port, Dolby Atmos speaker charging along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price & Colour

The device is available in two colours—blue and silver. The 6GB+128GB model is priced Rs 19,999 and the 8GB+256GB variant at Rs 21,999.

-with agency inputs