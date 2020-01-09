#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Realme 5i India launch today: Expected price, features

Updated : January 09, 2020 02:24 PM IST

The launch comes as the Chinese firm, whose shipments to India grew nearly four-fold between Q3 2018 and Q3 2019, is looking to double its global smartphone shipments in 2020 to five crore.
The model comes in both green and blue colours and is expected to cost approximately Rs 11500.
On the camera front, the device comes with a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP portrait camera for depth effects, and a 2MP macro camera.
Realme 5i India launch today: Expected price, features
