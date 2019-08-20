Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro launched in India with quad cameras: Here are all the details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme on Tuesday launched two new smartphones -- Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro -- with quad camera setup in India.

Realme 5 Pro's price starts at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 while the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 price starts at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The 4GB/ 64GB model costs Rs 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is available for Rs 11,999.

Realme 5 Pro features 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, the device has 16MP selfie camera with HDR and AI beautification.

On the other hand, Realme 5 gets a 12MP primary camera instead of 48MP sensor. The other three lens remain the same. Realme 5 has 13MP selfie camera with AI beautification tech.

"We are thrilled to revolutionise the user experience by introducing Realme 5, the first quad camera phone at Rs 10,000 price segment and Realme 5 Pro, the first 48MP quad camera phone in the market," said Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India.

"Realme's quad camera phones can be your full-function pocket cameras for many scenarios and you don't even have to carry any DSLRs," he addded.

In terms of specifications, Realme 5 pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC, paired with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM depending on the variant and runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme 5 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for protection and is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.