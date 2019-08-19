Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected features, price and more

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is planning to launch two big smartphones --Â Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 -- on August 20.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently revealed in a tweet that the Realme 5 will be priced below Rs. 10,000 in India, making it the first phone in that price segment to pack quad rear cameras.



Some achievements on our technology journey

A. 1st to bring 48MP Quad camera smartphone in India

B. Worldâ€™s 1st Quad camera smartphone under 10k 1st in India

C. Powerful Qualcomm chipset 1st time ever launching in India

All on 20th Aug #ProudIndian#HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/r9xDQt7PwM

Realme 5 Pro will come with a 48 MP camera sensor on the rear. This smartphone will also feature a quad-camera setup. Its primary sensor will be a 48 MP one with f/1.8 aperture and 1.25 micron pixel size.

The Realme 5Â will feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, but the rest of the three rear cameras will reportedly be identical to its pro sibling.

The 'Pro' variant will have an AMOLED display and most likely an in-display fingerprint scanner too. It will be equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.