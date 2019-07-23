Realme 3i to go on sale today. Check prices, features, offers

Chinese smartphone maker Realme’s recently launched model Realme 3i will go on sale from 12 pm today. The model will be available on the company's website and Flipkart.

The model, which is seen as a watered-down version of the popular Realme 3, comes in two variants — 32GB storage with 3GB RAM for Rs 7,999 and 64GB storage and 4GB RAM for Rs 9,999.

The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core SoC paired with ARM Mali-G72 GPU. It offers a 13MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, the phone features a 13MP selfie sensor. The device runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and houses a 4,230mAh battery. The model will be available in black, blue and red colours.

People interested in buying the model can benefit from various launch offers. This includes no-cost EMI and 5 percent discount if the purchase is made using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card or an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card on Flipkart. People who buy the model from the company website will get Jio benefits worth up to Rs 5,300 and MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs 1,500.