Here are the details of Realme 11 Pro+'s price, offers, and special features that one needs to know before buying.

realme 11 Pro+ was recently announced by the tech giant realme and it is now available for sale. It is said that this phone is all set to revolutionise photography with its high-powered 200 MP camera that also has 4X lossless zoom with OIS. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for high-quality self-portraits.

Besides the camera, this smartphone has many impressive features, including high refresh rates, exceptional performance, a sleek design, and an advanced charging system. realme 11 Pro+ 5G supports SuperVOOC charging technology with a 5,000mAh battery that ensures the usage time of the phone and fast charging capabilities.

For realme 11 Pro+, realme has collaborated with former GUCCI designer Matteo Menotto, who has enhanced the look of the phone by adding a premium leather finish to the body that adds aesthetic appeal.

The most attractive and outstanding feature of the realme 11 Pro+ is its exceptional camera capabilities. Besides the zooming capacity, it has numerous camera modes, such as street photography mode, super OIS, night light mode, moon mode, and super nightscape.

realme 11 Pro+ has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a high refresh rate. The phone has Android 13. This phone has a MediaTek Dimension 7050 processor with 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage.

realme 11 Pro+ 5G Price

The phone was launched with two storage variants. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage is retailed at Rs 27,999, whereas the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 29,999 in the Indian market. They can be purchased in Astral Black, Sunrise Beige, and Oasis Green colours.

The price of the phone can be further deducted with bank offers, such as getting up to Rs 2,000 off by using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Cards. Along with that, no-cost EMI options for both variants are also available.

Where to buy

The sale of realme 11 Pro+ 5G has started today. It can be purchased from the official websites of realme and Flipkart . While one can also buy the smartphone from nearby Realme official stores, online offers can be obtained to get the price of the smartphone reduced.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G is a smartphone that is made to target smartphone enthusiasts and photography lovers who want to grab this groundbreaking smartphone.