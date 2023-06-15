CNBC TV18
realme 11 Pro+ now available for sale: Price, specs, where to buy and more

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 9:51:23 PM IST (Published)

Here are the details of Realme 11 Pro+'s price, offers, and special features that one needs to know before buying.

realme 11 Pro+ was recently announced by the tech giant realme and it is now available for sale. It is said that this phone is all set to revolutionise photography with its high-powered 200 MP camera that also has 4X lossless zoom with OIS. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for high-quality self-portraits.

Besides the camera, this smartphone has many impressive features, including high refresh rates, exceptional performance, a sleek design, and an advanced charging system. realme 11 Pro+ 5G supports SuperVOOC charging technology with a 5,000mAh battery that ensures the usage time of the phone and fast charging capabilities.
For realme 11 Pro+, realme has collaborated with former GUCCI designer Matteo Menotto, who has enhanced the look of the phone by adding a premium leather finish to the body that adds aesthetic appeal.
