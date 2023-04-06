The rules define an ''online game'' as one that is offered on the internet and is accessible through a computer resource. Most importantly, only games that allow a user access after making a deposit in either cash or kind is considered an online game. Further, the user must make such deposit with the expectation of earning winnings, which can also be in the form of either cash or kind.

So any platform that offers a user access to one or more such online games will be classified as an online gaming intermediary. The rules say that both online games and intermediaries will be governed by self-regulating bodies , which will determine whether the games or the intermediary are permissible.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS at MeitY said that real money games which involve wagering on the outcome of that game is a no go area for the Indian internet.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Q: Just for clarity and for the benefit of our viewers, the mere aspect of there being a payment element does not bar a game altogether?

A: Real money games don't mean that they are not permissible. Real money games which involve wagering on the outcome of that game, then that is a no-go area for the Indian internet.

Q: The other key aspect that you pointed out was the self-regulating organisations (SROs) — the function of deciding which games are permissible and which aren't, that function has been delegated to the SROs. Can you tell us about the number of SROs that we're looking at? The composition of the SROs? How will they go about it?

A: The whole online gaming space is a multi-billion dollar opportunity for Indian startups and young Indians all over the country. Therefore, our whole objective is not to be policing the online gaming but certainly to regulate one small sliver of it.

We want the online gaming ecosystem to grow rapidly to being a multi-billion dollar ecosystem over the next coming years. But it is also clear from the industry and indeed from all stakeholders, that they don't want government too deeply involved in this innovation ecosystem and that has been the direction from Prime Minister Modi as well.

So we have created these institutions called the SROs, which will be built around the stakeholders of the gaming industry, including but not limited to industry, and they will be based on the principles that the government has laid down on permissibility of non-wagering, user harm and addictive behaviour of games. Using those basic principles, they will create the capability and capacity to be able to scrutinise online gaming and certify them.

Q: On the issue of the government barring wagering and betting in all shapes and form as far as these rules are concerned. We have also seen very specific legislations by individual states, there has been an apprehension expressed that perhaps this may build in redundancies in law where gambling is being barred by different legislations?

A: Whenever there is a state that is doing this in the interest of being right, which is basically they want to prohibit betting, these online gaming rules today are completely consistent with that. But if there are some states in some jurisdiction that are trying to slice and dice, wagering into other slivers, and are doing so for vested interests, certainly they will come in conflict with these rules.

We are very clear, we do not want the Indian internet to have something as harmful as betting, whether there are foreign platforms or Indian platforms. We have also made sure through the rules that there will be no surrogate advertising, or any kind of indirect presence of these betting platforms on the Indian Internet.

Q: Just a word in terms of what the implications could be in terms of intermediaries and how will this fact checker be notified?

A: I think today's PIB fact checking inclusion in rules is a continuation of what we did in October 2022, where we put down a very clear rule under 3 (1)(b)(v), where misinformation and patently false information, it is an obligation of the intermediary to not host that type of content.

And so today, what we have said is to help those intermediaries who say how do we determine what is patently false or what is misinformation? What do we do? How do we do this?

We have said in the context of government information, there will be this fact checking unit that will tell you what is right and wrong. And it's certainly up to you to go by their fact check. And if you choose not to do so, then those who are aggrieved by the false information or the fake information, will certainly have the right to pursue their case in the court of law.