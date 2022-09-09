    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    RBI to prepare 'whitelist' of apps to crack down on illegal loan menace

    On August 25, Google said it had removed over 2,000 loan apps from the India Play Store since January this year for violating terms, misrepresenting information, and questionable offline behaviour.

    In a bid to put an end to the proliferation of illegal loan applications on smartphone app stores, the Reserve Bank of India will prepare a "whitelist" of instant finance apps that will be allowed to be hosted on these online storefronts.
    The RBI will prepare the list and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will ensure only those apps are hosted on the app stores, a government official told CNBC-TV18.
    The RBI decided to embark on this exercise after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently expressed concerns on the increasing instances of Illegal loan apps offering loans/micro credit — especially to vulnerable and low-income group people — at extortionate interest rates and processing/hidden charges, and predatory recovery practices involving blackmailing, criminal intimidation, etc.
    Also read: Paytm, Razorpay and Cashfree raided by ED in Chinese loan apps case
    Sitharaman had also noted the possibility of money laundering, tax evasion, breach/privacy of data, and misuse of unregulated payment aggregators, shell companies, defunct NBFCs etc. for perpetrating such actions.
    To prepare this whitelist, the Reserve Bank monitor "mule/rented" accounts that may be used for money laundering, review/cancel the licences of dormant non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to avoid their misuse, ensure registration of payment aggregators within a set timeframe, and block unregistered aggregators after that. To aid in the RBI's efforts, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will identify shell companies and deregister them, government sources said.
    Also read: Constant calls, harassment, and death trap: How the joy of instant loans can turn ugly

    Loan appsMinistry of Electronics and Information TechnologyNirmala SitharamanRBIReserve Bank of India

