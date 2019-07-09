Finance
RBI, government not keen on allowing Facebook’s cryptocurrency Libra in India, says report
Updated : July 09, 2019 07:59 AM IST
While the Reserve Bank of India has placed restrictions, the government is drafting a law with stringent penalties on their use, said the report.
Facebook has announced to launch its own digital coin called 'Libra' next year.
