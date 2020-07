In the first response from the government since the interim order banning 59 Chinese apps, the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad, has called for doing away with the dependence on foreign apps that enter India with ulterior motives.

RS Prasad was speaking at the “5 Years of Digital Bharat” webcast, hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). Also attending the webcast were Infosys’ Non-Executive Chairman, Nandan Nilekani, and Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh.

The Minister stated that emergency powers were exercised by the Centre to address the issue of apps leaking user information and that all required legal processes were being followed.

The Minister urged the industry and the start-up ecosystem to develop applications and solutions, for filling the gap left by banned Chinese Apps. He expressed confidence that India had the technological capability to develop alternative applications and solutions.

The Minister assured that Govt will look to help those developing alternatives, and also called out to the industry to lend support.

Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his vision for India striving to become a hub for “Made-in-India” applications.

The comments from the MEITY Minister come in light of the interim order passed by the government to ban 59 Chinese apps. As per the IT Rules of 2009, affected Chinese apps will now be required to make submission and clarifications to a MEITY committee that will have Joint Secretary level officers from MEITY, Ministry of Law and Ministry of Home Affairs.