    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Hometechnology News

    Ransomware activity doubles in transportation and shipping industry: Report

    Ransomware activity doubles in transportation and shipping industry: Report

    Ransomware activity doubles in transportation and shipping industry: Report
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Pihu Yadav   IST (Published)

    The report includes evidence of malicious activity linked to ransomware and nation-state-backed advanced persistent threat (APT) actors.

    Ransomware activity increased 100 percent quarter over quarter in transportation and shipping, in the US alone, according to a report by a cybersecurity company. Trellix on Thursday released The Threat Report: Fall 2022, which analyses cybersecurity trends from the third quarter of 2022. 

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

    A beginner's guide to the FTX collapse

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read


    Globally, transportation was the second most active sector (following telecom), with more advanced persistent threats (APT) detected in transportation than in any other sector.
    The report examines malicious cyber activity, including threats to email, the malicious use of legitimate third-party security tools, and more.
    Also Read: 
    India one step closer to adopting uniform charging port for electronic devices
    Key findings of the report are as follows: 
    Germany Saw the Highest Detections: Not only did Germany generate the most threat detections related to APT actors in Q3 (29 percent of observed activity), but they also had the most ransomware detections. Ransomware detections rose 32 percent in Germany in Q3 and generated 27 percent of global activity. 
    Emerging Threat Actors Scaled: The China-linked threat actor, Mustang Panda, had the most detected threat indicators in Q3, followed by Russian-linked APT29 and Pakistan-linked APT36.
    Ransomware Evolved: Phobos, a ransomware sold as a complete kit in the cybercriminal underground, has avoided public reports until now. It accounted for 10 percent of global detected activity and was the second most used ransomware detected in the US. LockBit was the most detected ransomware globally, generating 22 percent of detections.
    Also Read: Elon Musk defends $56 billion pay — 'was focused on reviving Tesla'
    Old Vulnerabilities Continued to Prevail: Years-old vulnerabilities continue to be successful exploitation vectors. Trellix observed Microsoft Equation Editor vulnerabilities comprised of CVE-2017-11882, CVE-2018-0798, and CVE-2018-0802 to be the most exploited among malicious emails received by customers during Q3.
    Malicious Use of Cobalt Strike: Trellix saw Cobalt Strike used in 33 percent of observed global ransomware activity and 18 percent of APT detections in Q3. Cobalt Strike, a legitimate third-party tool created to emulate attack scenarios to improve security operations, is a favourite tool of attackers who repurpose its capabilities for malicious intent. 
    Trellix Advanced Research Center brings together a team of security professionals and researchers to produce insightful and actionable real-time intelligence to propel customer outcomes and the industry at large.
    Also Read: Apple MacBooks, smartwatches go on sale in US as Black Friday nears
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ransomware

    Next Article

    Meta appoints Sandhya Devanathan as Head and Vice President of India

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng