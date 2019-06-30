Ramdev's 'swadeshi' WhatsApp Kimbho in hibernation, Patanjali still hopeful
Updated : June 30, 2019 01:16 PM IST
The Kimbho app, launched with much fanfare last year from the house of Patanjali Ayurved, promised features such as chat, multimedia, voice and video calling, video conferencing and collaboration.
Kimbho is a Sanskrit word which means 'how are you' or 'what's new'. The app disappeared from the Google Play Store and App Store after users raised security concerns.
A trial version reappeared in August with Patanjali Ayurved promising a final version in a couple of days. This version, however is yet to see the light of the day.
