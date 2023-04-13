Rajeev Chandrasekhar says wagering barred in all forms, be it game of skill or chance

He clarified that wager is a well-defined expression in contract law, and its meaning has been clearly established by judicial decisions.
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday stated in a tweet that online gaming rules do not need to get into the nuances of chance or skills, as wagering is prohibited in all forms of games, regardless of their nature.
The government has recently notified norms to regulate the online gaming sector, prohibiting real money games involving wagering or betting.
The Centre has adopted a self-regulation model for the sector, and three self-regulatory organisations (SROs) will initially be notified to approve games that comply with the rules.
Chandrasekhar said real money games, involving prize money, are permitted, but real money games with wagering are not.
The SROs will have to publish a framework to safeguard users against gaming addiction, financial loss, and financial fraud on their website.
As per the rules, the online games will be regulated by SROs, which will include the industry, gamers, and other stakeholders, but not the government.
The SROs will have to include an educationist, an expert in the field of psychology or mental health, and an individual who is or has been a member or officer of an organization dealing with the protection of child rights.
