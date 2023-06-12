Sam Altman is not the last word on India's AI capabilities, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

By Vijay Anand

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar rejected OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's claim that Indian companies lack the capability to develop AI. India aims to boost the tech sector's share in the economy and has implemented policies, including a production-linked incentive scheme for advanced computer makers and a focus on domestic manufacturing. Chandrasekhar emphasized the importance of trusted firmware and discussed penalties and prioritization in the industry. He also mentioned upcoming legislation related to data protection and privacy.

Moneycontrol, said India will create its own AI capabilities, even if in partnership with OpenAI, especially in the startup space. Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday dismissed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's assertion that Indian companies are not up to developing artificial intelligence on the same scale or with the same maturity as his platform. Chandrasekhar, speaking tosaid India will create its own AI capabilities, even if in partnership with OpenAI, especially in the startup space.

"Sam Altman is a bright man who certainly has done a lot of work in OpenAI . And he has to be respected for his work. But we should not consider him anything other than an important man in AI. He's certainly not going to be the last word on what India's aspirations for AI are going to be," Chandrasekhar said, adding that there are many areas that Sam Altman and he are never going to agree on. However, Altman himself had clarified on Twitter that his comments were taken out of context. Altman said he was referring specifically to startups developing an AI tool with $10 million, and that he encourages Indian companies to try.