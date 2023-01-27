Rajasthan aspires to be next IT hub; Rs 600-crore innovation tech park just a start

Gehlot had introduced the ambitious project aimed at the youth in his fourth finance budget. The project is set to cost Rs 600 crore.

The Rajasthan government began the construction of ‘Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Service and Innovation Hubs' in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota on January 25. The ambitious project, which is aimed at empowering the youth would cost Rs 600 crore.

The three hubs are expected to be completed this year. "Rajiv Gandhi as the PM had ushered in the IT (information technology) revolution in India and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot believes this will be a fitting tribute in his name," a top government official told News18.

The hubs were announced in the fourth state budget of the Gehlot government last year and final bids were invited for their construction.

The three buildings will be equipped with the latest high-tech paraphernalia. The Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Service and Innovation Hub and Rajasthan Institute of Advanced Learning will focus on learners and re-learners with a host of programmes in areas of technology, states an official document. They will have a separate space for women entrepreneurs called ‘W-Hub’, as per News18 which accessed a blueprint of the project.

The state government wants to build a holistic ecosystem and create employment opportunities through these hubs. They will act as an umbrella for a community-driven incubator, accelerator, coworking space and more.

The faculties, advisory panel and think tank of the institute will be leaders in technology, start-ups and top educationists.

The Rajasthan government has also set up other institutes in Rajiv Gandhi’s name. Last August, the chief minister inaugurated the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Advanced Technologies in Jaipur, which offers courses in emerging technologies.

At the time, Gehlot said the centre was a tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary as he had dreamt of bringing the country into a league of developed nations through information technology. The CM said that he was working towards developing Rajasthan as a major IT hub like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.