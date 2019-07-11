In association with
Railways plans to add 4 lakh berths by leaving power cars

Updated : July 11, 2019 09:29 AM IST

The official said by removing one power car from the train, the railways can add a passenger coach in the train thus increasing the number of berths in the train without increasing the train length. 
The official said that from October onwards, the railways will introduce the new technology known as "Head on Generation" (HOG).
