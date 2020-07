American semiconductor company Qualcomm has announced it will invest Rs 730 crore for 0.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms. With the latest investment, Jio Platforms has so far raised Rs 118,318.45 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures.

Here are the 10 key highlights of the largest continuous fund raise by Jio Platforms:

1. This is an unprecedented 13th investment in Jio Platforms within 12 weeks (since April 22, 2020).

2. The investment is up to Rs 730 crore for a 0.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms. Qualcomm is one of the pioneering companies in the technology space and is respected for its innovation and breadth of technology expertise.

3. With this investment, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 118,318.45 crore from leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake Partners (two investments), Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, PIF, Intel Capital and Qualcomm Ventures. At Rs 118,318.45 crore, it is the largest continuous funds raise by a company anywhere in the world. It is remarkable that this was done amidst a global lock-down, clearly signifying India’s digital potential and Jio's business strategy.

4. Qualcomm's investment is at a similar valuation to the other recent investments in Jio – equity valuation of Rs 4.91 Lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 Lakh crore.

5. This investment is another strong endorsement of Jio's tech capabilities, disruptive business model and secular long-term growth potential.

7. As the venture capital investment group of Qualcomm Incorporated, a world leader in next-generation wireless technologies, Qualcomm Ventures, through affiliated entities, including Qualcomm Ventures LLC, has been making investments in technology companies that have the potential to dramatically transform our world since 2000.

8. As a global investor, Qualcomm is focused on building the connections that bring our mobile future forward. It is helping to accelerate innovation in the mobile ecosystem by bridging entrepreneurs to the resources, relationships and deep industry expertise they need to scale their businesses. It brings Domain Expertise and unparalleled knowledge and understanding of mobile compute and connectivity. It provides a Powerful Network - Connections to an entire ecosystem of industry leaders including OEMs, technology experts and VC partners. And it brings Global Presence - deep understanding of international markets, with local experts in eight regions across the globe.

9. Qualcomm Ventures has 140+ active portfolio companies. Investing in startups targeting the wireless ecosystem, the group focuses on investments in the sectors of automotive, data center and enterprise, digital health, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile.