Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 732G to improve mobile gaming

Updated : September 01, 2020 03:31 PM IST

Snapdragon 732G is designed to deliver immersive gameplay backed by smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance, including an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the previous generation.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform is a follow-on to the Snapdragon 730G.
