Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 732G to improve mobile gaming

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform, which is a follow-on to the Snapdragon 730G. Snapdragon 732G is designed to deliver immersive gameplay backed by smarter, faster artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerated performance, including an upgraded GPU and CPU compared to the previous generation.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device AI, and superior performance,” said Kedar Kondap, VP of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies. He added, “We’re excited to work with POCO on the new POCO smartphone powered by the enhanced Snapdragon 732G globally.”

Snapdragon 732G primarily offers the two performance enhancements over Snapdragon 730G. One Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core clock speed at up to 2.3 GHz and second bolstered Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU offers improved graphics rendering.

In addition to these performance enhancements, Snapdragon 732G enables select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming experiences to allow players to experience seamless and ultra-realistic gameplay in over a billion shades of colour. Featuring the 4th generation QualcommAI Engine, Snapdragon 732G offers intuitive interactions and predictive user experiences with distributed intelligence twice as powerful as previous generations, helping to improve battery power efficiency. Snapdragon 732G features the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X15 LTE Modem, offering remarkable LTE download and upload speeds in addition to breakthrough Wi-Fi performance.

"We are extremely excited about the upcoming POCO smartphone and our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies that allowed us to create the first device on the market with the latest Snapdragon 732G Mobile Platform. We believe the device will set a new benchmark in the mid-range category, completely redefining the relationship between a phone’s price and its capabilities,” said Sam Jiang, head of products, POCO Global.

"Since inception, POCO has been all about listening to user feedback and delivering exactly what they need,” said Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India.