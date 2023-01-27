English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology News

Python based attack campaign targeting healthcare and finance industries discovered

Python-based attack campaign targeting healthcare and finance industries discovered

Python-based attack campaign targeting healthcare and finance industries discovered
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 27, 2023 4:10:54 PM IST (Published)

The attackers have been using phishing emails that contain a link to a Google Drive or Dropbox file, which, when clicked, downloads the malicious Python script.

A new cyber attack campaign has been discovered by security researchers at Securonix, targeting organisations using a Python-based malware called PY#RATION. 

Recommended Articles

View All
Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Rs 11 lakh crore market cap lost in biggest two-day fall in four months

Jan 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Budget 2023— From increasing allocation to up-skilling, India's education sector expects a lot

Jan 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!

Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry

Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to the company, the malware exhibits remote access trojan (RAT) behaviour, allowing for control of and persistence on the affected host. As with other RATs, PY#RATION possesses a host of features and capabilities.
The attack campaign has been primarily targeting organisations in the healthcare and finance industries, but any organisation that uses Python-based systems is at risk. The attackers have been using phishing emails that contain a link to a Google Drive or Dropbox file, which, when clicked, downloads the malicious Python script.
The malware is delivered via phishing emails that contain a malicious Python script, which, when executed, allows the attackers to gain access to the victim's system and steal sensitive information.
Also Read: View | High awareness, low preparedness — The state of cybersecurity in healthcare
The PY#RATION malware is capable of performing a variety of malicious actions, including exfiltrating data, keylogging, and taking screenshots. It also has the ability to evade detection by using encrypted communication channels and disguising itself as a legitimate Python process.
To protect against this attack campaign, organisations are advised to implement advanced threat detection and response solutions, as well as to educate their employees on how to recognize and avoid phishing emails. Additionally, organisations should regularly update and patch their systems to ensure that any vulnerabilities are addressed.
The cybersecurity community continues to monitor this situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available. It is important for organisations to stay vigilant and take proactive measures to protect themselves from this and other cyber threats.
Also Read: New Twitter whistleblower says privacy lapses continued into Musk era
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cyber attackscybersecurity

Previous Article

Apple achieves highest quarterly market share in China, despite Covid disruptions and global economic slowdown

Next Article

Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup begins today — Everything you need to know

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X