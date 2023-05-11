English
PwC India survey shows 57% of fraud incidents in India are platform frauds

By CNBCTV18.com May 11, 2023 11:11:12 PM IST (Published)

For the second report in this series, PwC surveyed 111 organisations across India from diverse industries such as technology, financial services, banking and capital markets, consumer products and retail, education, healthcare, hospitality and leisure, and industrial products and manufacturing.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in platform fraud, a new type of economic crime that involves fraudulent activities related to social media, e-commerce, enterprise and FinTech platforms. The rise of remote work, e-commerce, delivery applications and contactless payments has contributed to the increase in this type of fraud, a survey from PwC India reveals.

According to the second edition of PwC’s Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey 2022: India Insights, titled “Platforms: The new frontier of fraud in India”, 57 percent of all fraud incidents in India were platform fraud. Additionally, more than 26 percent of Indian organisations suffered losses of over USD 1 million due to platform fraud, and 44 percent of the perpetrators were found to commit fraud for financial gain.
Economic crime and fraud continue to be a significant challenge for Indian companies, with 66 percent of organisations experiencing at least one form of economic crime in the past two years as per the first edition of the report. Platforms have emerged as a new avenue for committing economic crime.
