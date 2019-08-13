PVR, Inox voice concerns over RIL's 'first day, first show' plan
Updated : August 13, 2019 10:13 AM IST
RIL's proposed plan will be launched in the middle of 2020 for its premium Jio Gigafiber customers.
Inox said that the proposed move made by RIL will jeopardise a significant revenue stream for multiplexes as between 60-70 percent of the revenues of any movie comes from the domestic theatrical exhibition.
