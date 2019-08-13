#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Market

PVR, Inox voice concerns over RIL's 'first day, first show' plan

Updated : August 13, 2019 10:13 AM IST

RIL's proposed plan will be launched in the middle of 2020 for its premium Jio Gigafiber customers.
Inox said that the proposed move made by RIL will jeopardise a significant revenue stream for multiplexes as between 60-70 percent of the revenues of any movie comes from the domestic theatrical exhibition.
PVR, Inox voice concerns over RIL's 'first day, first show' plan
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips shares jump 20% after stellar Q1 earnings

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Coal India Q1 earnings: Topline numbers likely to be flat

Sun Pharma Q1 today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Sun Pharma Q1 today: Hereâ€™s what to expect

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV