Puneet Chandok to lead India operations of tech giant Microsoft

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 1, 2023 3:51:44 PM IST (Updated)

Puneet Chandok will assume his operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari on September 1 this year, Microsoft added.

Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday announced the appointment of Puneet Chandok as Corporate Vice President of Microsoft India and South Asia. Chandok will assume his operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari on September 1 this year, Microsoft added.

"Supported by a strong leadership team, Puneet will oversee the integration of Microsoft's businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company's presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) at its core," it added.
“I am inspired by Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more. As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before, and I am thrilled to be joining the One Microsoft team to make this mission a reality,” Puneet Chandok said.
Reacting to the latest development, Anant Maheshwari said, “I am filled with gratitude for an exceptionally talented team with a strong set of leaders driving this momentum. The Microsoft India team has created a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurial business models.”
Puneet joins Microsoft from Amazon Web Service (AWS), where he led the company’s India and South Asia businesses. Prior to this, Puneet was a Partner at McKinsey and also held senior regional and global roles at IBM.
Also Read:AI lesson for Microsoft and Google: Spend money to make money
First Published: Aug 1, 2023 3:18 PM IST
