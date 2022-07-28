Pune-based Xplore Lifestyle launches smartwatch to monitor cardiac health

A Pune-based patient monitoring solution provider called Xplore Lifestyle has launched a smartwatch for continuous monitoring of cardiac health. Claiming to be the world’s first medical-grade continuous monitoring device in the form of a watch, the product has been developed in partnership with Israeli company CardiacSense.

The company said that the medical device is capable of differentiating between a Normal Heart Rhythm from an Abnormal/Irregular Heart Rhythm (Arrhythmia), especially Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

It can detect fatal Arrhythmia like AFib, and notify doctors and family members of patients instantly. The company claims that it can also be used for patients suffering from chronic conditions such as BP (hypertension), Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) and other cardiac conditions.

Xplore Lifestyle is partnering with doctors, hospitals and healthcare providers for the sale of CardiacSense to people who require continuous monitoring. The smartwatch can help doctors remotely initiate an ECG test for patients from their clinic and see results in real time making diagnosis possible remotely.

A press release by the company said, “As against a US FDA-set threshold of maximum two percent False Detection Rate (FDR), CardiacSense has shown remarkably high accuracy rates with just 0.6 percent FDR making it the most accurate medical device amongst all wearable devices in the world market. Already armed with a CE certification under European Union’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR), the product is in advanced stages of being approved by the US FDA too.”