Startup backed by Pullela Gopichand & Abhinav Bindra unveils smart 'ring'

Dhyana, a self-described Indian wellness wearables startup, which has backing from badminton legend and chief national coach Pullela Gopichand, and Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra, has launched the second edition of its health-tracking 'ring'.

For now, only 5,000 units have been available for pre-order at a price of Rs 11,842. The ring, which one can book for a non-refundable token amount of Rs 400, is expected to ship only in 2023.

The unibody aluminium ring promises features such as monitoring heart rate, activity, sleep, and mindfulness (meditation), as well as calorie, blood oxygen (SpO2) and metabolic activity monitors. This is the second edition of the ring by the startup, which was founded in 2020.

The Dhyana smart ring has been priced at Rs 11,842 for the first 5,000 orders . (Image: Dhyana) The Dhyana smart ring has been priced at Rs 11,842 for the first 5,000 orders . (Image: Dhyana)

“The first version of Dhyana was focused on measuring mindfulness during meditation," said Bhairav Shankar, Dhyana's MD. "Our new and updated version is a complete game changer, it’s designed to be worn the whole day, helping users track their inner balance continuously,” he added.

According to a press release, the ring will monitor a user's stress levels and send a notification via an app available on both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

The Dhyana smart ring comes in two colours. (Image: Dhyana) The Dhyana smart ring comes in two colours. (Image: Dhyana)

“When I was training to be a shooter, I wish I had a Dhyana ring” said Bindra, who was part of the product development, in the press release.

The ring was also used extensively at the Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. Dhyana was the official meditation partner of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics held last year.

Also read: