PUBG Corporation, the makers of the PUBG game, has decided to take away the Indian franchise from China's Tencent.

“PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG MOBILE franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country," the company said in a statement.

The company added that it hopes to work with the Indian government to find a solution to the problem.

"PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company," the company said. "It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations."

"As the company explores ways to provide its own

PUBG is committed to providing its "own experience" to the Indian gaming community "by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans,” the statement said.

PUBG MOBILE is the mobile version of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), an intellectual property owned and developed by South Korean gaming company PUBG Corporation.

The development comes after the government banned PUBG along with 118 mobile apps last week over concerns about private data of users being collected illegally by Chinese agencies.