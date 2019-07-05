PUBG Lite now in India with support for Hindi language

The low-end version of the battle royale game PUBG or PUBG Lite is now available for pre-download in India.

According to the company rewards would be given to those who had pre-registered for the lite version. Interestingly, India would also get Hindi language option, the company had said.

PUBG Corporation had earlier announced that PUBG Lite beta version for PC would be available in more regions in South Asia that includes countries like India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka starting July 4.

PUBG Lite is already available in places like Hong Kong, Taiwan and Brazil. Essentially built for low-end hardware, it is a toned down version of the original version.

Besides helping those with affordable smartphones, this new version of the game may also help players who face connectivity issues.

Additionally, Tencent games will be releasing a new update for PUBG Mobile soon. The 0.13.0 update has already gone live in beta.

According to a new report from mobile app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, Tencent's revenue from PUBG Mobile and its new version, Game For Peace, crossed $4.8 million a day in May, becoming the worlds top grossing mobile app.