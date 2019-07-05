Business
PUBG Lite now in India with support for Hindi language
Updated : July 05, 2019 07:05 AM IST
PUBG Corporation had earlier announced that PUBG Lite beta version for PC would be available in more regions in South Asia that includes countries like India, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka starting July 4.
