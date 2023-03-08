PS5 Update: Discord integration, voice commands to capture gameplay and more

Version 7 of the PS5 software will allow users to use the Discord app on mobile or a PC to transfer a Discord call to their console without needing a separate device to do so, similar to how Microsoft added the Discord integration last year to the Xbox.
In its latest update for the PlayStation 5, Sony has integrated support for Discord, along with improvements to 1440p resolution, the ability to transfer data between PS5 consoles, and a new option to use voice to capture clips of your gameplay.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Most women in informal sector value health security over wage hikes
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: Female voter percentage, gender focused policies on a rise, but it isn't enough
Mar 8, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Women's Day 2023: A wealth management expert explains why do we need women fund managers
Mar 8, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Version 7 of the PS5 software will allow users to use the Discord app on mobile or a PC to transfer a Discord call to their console without needing a separate device to do so, similar to how Microsoft added the Discord integration last year to the Xbox. This way, players won’t have to rely on the game-chat features during crossplay.
According to The Verge, “ Once a call has been transferred you can see your friends across Xbox, PC, and elsewhere in a call and it exists on the PS5 dashboard like a party in a separate app until you terminate the call. Only voice calls are supported right now, so you won’t be able to see any Discord chat messages or stream your console screen to the Discord call or view other Discord user’s streams.”
As per Sony, the 1440p mode has been enhanced as well. Variable Refresh Rate has been enabled for 1440p to improve game visual performance. Monitors that weren't included in the initial 1440p rollout will now support more modes and HDMI devices.
PS5 users in the US and UK can now say “Hey PlayStation, capture that!” to save a clip of their gameplay and even ask for custom-timed clips with commands like “capture the last 5 minutes.”
The Verge also noted that Sony is improving the social aspects of the share screen feature and party chats inside the PS5 dashboard as well. A new “friends who play” tile now appears so users can see which of their friends are currently playing a game. A new option to transfer data and games between PS5 consoles has also been added, using a local Wi-Fi or LAN connection.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will now be available in yellow – check price, features
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!