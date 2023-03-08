PS5 Update: Discord integration, voice commands to capture gameplay and more

Version 7 of the PS5 software will allow users to use the Discord app on mobile or a PC to transfer a Discord call to their console without needing a separate device to do so, similar to how Microsoft added the Discord integration last year to the Xbox.

In its latest update for the PlayStation 5, Sony has integrated support for Discord, along with improvements to 1440p resolution, the ability to transfer data between PS5 consoles, and a new option to use voice to capture clips of your gameplay.

Version 7 of the PS5 software will allow users to use the Discord app on mobile or a PC to transfer a Discord call to their console without needing a separate device to do so, similar to how Microsoft added the Discord integration last year to the Xbox. This way, players won’t have to rely on the game-chat features during crossplay.

According to The Verge , “ Once a call has been transferred you can see your friends across Xbox, PC, and elsewhere in a call and it exists on the PS5 dashboard like a party in a separate app until you terminate the call. Only voice calls are supported right now, so you won’t be able to see any Discord chat messages or stream your console screen to the Discord call or view other Discord user’s streams.”

As per Sony, the 1440p mode has been enhanced as well. Variable Refresh Rate has been enabled for 1440p to improve game visual performance. Monitors that weren't included in the initial 1440p rollout will now support more modes and HDMI devices.

PS5 users in the US and UK can now say “Hey PlayStation, capture that!” to save a clip of their gameplay and even ask for custom-timed clips with commands like “capture the last 5 minutes.”